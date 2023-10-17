Insecurity: Release our N360m SEZDA funds Lawmaker urges Gov Bafarawa

Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing Sabon Birni, state Constituency, Hon Aminu Almustapha Boza has made a passionate appealed to the former Governor Alhajj Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa to release as a matter of urgency, the N360 million realized at the appeal fund held 3 years ago for the development of Sokoto eastern zone ravage by activities of Bandits and other criminal gangs.

The legislator insisted that the former governor should release the funds realized so as to assist victims of the banditry in camps and in sick beds in hospitals around the state.

It could be recalled in the year 2021 a special appeal funds was organized by the people of Sokoto Eastern Zone under the name Sokoto East Zone Development Association (SEZDA) to fight insecurity bedeviling the area.

The legislature further said the release of the funds became necessary so as to make best use of the funds to cushion the hardship being experienced by people of the eight local government areas worst affected by Banditry in Sokoto eastern zone.

” How can you keep peoples funds when many of them are squartering in IDPs camps in need of support” when some are on sick beds seeking medications? The legislature queried.

” Communities in the eastern parts of the State are in dare need of help as a result of incessant banditry, hence the need for the former governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa to fear Allah and releases the money to SEZDA to enable it support moves toward ending insecurity in the zone.

“The areas most affected by the bandits attacked and form the SEZDA comprises of Sabon Birni, Isa, Gada, Illela, Rabah, Wurno and Goronyo local Government areas respectively”. Stated the legislature.

” We have over 50, 000 internally displaced persons IDPs from Isa, Sabon Birni, Goronyo and Rabah LGAs scattered across the state.”

” No amount of threats to life and intimidation will make me silence” I will continue to agitate for the immediate release of the SEZDA funds in custody Bafarawa and Co.”

” We have the highest number of out of school children and widows roaming the street of Sokoto metropolis” there is need for us to address the issue with the little we have” says Boza.

He dismissed as baseless the claims by some executive members of the association, SEZDA that funds were used for the construction of dispensaries and School classrooms blocks in the affected areas, adding that most of the schools in the affected council areas were merged with Schools in Sokoto metropolis.

” Such kind of structures were not the basic needs of victims of Banditry and insurgency.

Earlier, the Secretary General of SEZDA funds ,Professor Shamaki and vice chairman of the Association Aminu Liman while speaking to journalists on the defence of their actions claimed that , SEZDA was only able to raise One hundred million naira at the appeal fund, as against 360 million naira claimed by the legislature.

They also claimed that the former Governor of the state Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was only able to release 50 million naira out of the 100 million naira he pledged to the funds at the launching of the funds in Gwadabawa three years ago.

“SEZDA has commenced construction of Schools and dispensaries across the affected local government areas, but the increase in Banditry and kidnapping for ransom forced the Association to abandoned the projects some of which were near completion stages pending when security improved in their locations.

They further expressed dismay with the way some stake holders in security of the zone are playing politics with current security challenges facing the area rather than exploring ways of tackling the situation.

” The SEZDA committee has already approved the purchase of essential commodities and medicaments to be shared among various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other vulnerables across the zone.

” We are optimistic that, SEZDA funds in the custody of the former Governor Bafarawa the patron of the Association were utterly secured and no single kobo will lost.

“Bafarawa is well known for his honesty, and above all fear of God, especially when it comes to issues of funds.