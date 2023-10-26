Inquest: Mohbad’s DJ says singer collapsed, started vomiting after injection

•Singer said he could handle dispute with Naira Marley —Father testifies

lagos—Ajisegiri Ayobami, who was the disc jockey to late singer, Mohbad, has told the Coroner Inquest in Ikorodu that the deceased collapsed and started vomiting, after a nurse administered an injection on him.

The Inquest is looking into circumstances that led to the September 12 death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

According to Ayobami, Mohbad had gotten into a fight with his friend, Primeboy, and sustained an injury, the previous day, which was a Sunday.

He told the Coroner Court that the wound was a small cut on his hand, but that by the time they got home at midnight, the hand had swollen.

He said a team member called Spending referred the nurse who administered the injection after efforts to reach Mohbad’s personal nurse was not successful.

The witness said he went to get a mop to clean water on the floor of Mohbad’s room when his wife called him to come back.

“The nurse said we should go and get him drugs; while we were at the pharmacy, I called the house to know how he was feeling, and they said I should come back.

“When I got back, they were already outside trying to put him in a neighbour’s car to get him to the hospital, but the way I saw him, he was lifeless, his eyes were closed, and his hands were falling.

“While we were going to the hospital, there was traffic, so I came down from the other vehicle and ran to the hospital; I asked them if they had an ambulance, and they said no.

Before I could get back to them, I saw them bringing Mohbad on a bike, and when we got to the hospital he was confirmed dead,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s father Mr Joseph Aloba, has told the coroner’s court that the deceased had been living with singer Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley) since December 2019.

Joseph testified during a coroner’s inquest into the death of his son.

Joseph told the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that he and his son lived together for 18 years, noting that he did not know the exact house his late son lived with Marley.

According to him, his son left his (Joseph‘s) house at the age of consent and began to assist Marley while embarking on his own career in music, saying he saw the deceased three days before his death.

He disclosed that he saw the deceased’s casket only in a picture, informing that the deceased assured him that he would be able to handle his dispute with Marley.

Joseph testified that the deceased’s landed property was in the custody of his mother-in-law and that the deceased often told him about his possessions held by his wife and her family.

He claimed that Mohbad’s wife put sleeping pills into his food when they lived with Marley.

According to Joseph, his daughter-in-law had been unfaithful to the deceased.

He also told the coroner that the deceased bought a car for him after reconciling with his mother.

At the beginning of proceedings, the coroner, commiserated with Joseph on his son’s death, promising that justice would be served in the case.