Imo stakeholders vow to end Political intimidation with charter of equity

… It will end greed – Deputy Governor

… Owerri, Okigwe zones must unite now – Ex-INEC chairman

… We are moving to rural areas – Chukwueke

By Chinonso Alozie

The stakeholders of the Imo East senatorial zone on Sunday vowed that they would end political intimidation by using the Imo charter of equity to rotate governorship position among the three zones of Imo East, North and West, as this would stop one zone continuing to dominate in producing a governor of the state.

They stated this at the gathering of the Imo East stakeholders meeting held in Owerri, capital of Imo state.

The stakeholders agreed that Imo charter of equity if obeyed would lower cost of electioneering and bring back peace and quietness in Imo.

Among the stakeholders was the Imo state Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku, said: “The issue and benefit of charter of equity we can’t doubt it. We have done the needful. We see it as a handshake with other political zones. Instead of us fighting ourselves we can organize ourselves by Imo charter of equity. Let the governorship position go round so that everybody will be happy.

“This document of charter of equity was done by all of us. So that greed will go. If throw Imo charter of equity document away and allow the three zones to out and struggle for the position of the governor, our Imo East senatorial district will not get it.”

One of the facilitators of the Imo East stakeholders meeting and a top governorship aspirant in the state, Jerry Chukwueke, was of the view that; “Our people in the grassroots have welcomed the message of Imo charter of equity. What we are doing now is push further to ward by ward and polling units in our different localities in order to get our people involved. Let us remove party sentiments what is more important to us is the Imo charter of equity that will be good for all of us. We will be better it as a people. Because as it is now we need peace and quietness in Imo state for more development to take place in Imo.

“This is special gathering to further push for the charter of equity. Part of our resolve is to move immediately into the rural areas to continue to enlighten our people that we can actualize the Imo charter of equity and at the same time get a governorship of owerri zone in 2027.”

Also, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Maurice Iwu, said: “If we follow and obey the Imo charter of equity, it will lower the cost of electioneering. To achieve this, the owerri people must show enough commitment otherwise the Okigwe zone will take it. Again, we must meet with the grassroots to explain to them why the charter of equity is good for us. To get it right, the Imo East and Imo North will enforce this charter of equity to happen.”