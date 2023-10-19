Imo Guber: Uzodimma deserves a 2nd term- APC chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo, Dr Uche Nwosu, says Gov. Hope Uzodimma deserves a second term in office because he has consolidated on the achievements of former Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

Nwosu, also a member of the Gov. Hope Uzodimma Campaign Council, said this when he addressed newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

“Hope Uzodimma’s legacies during his first term are enough to get him back to office again.

“Apart from the insecurity issues in the state, which are not peculiar to Imo alone, Uzodimma has consolidated on the good work of Okorocha.

“My principal, Okorocha, did a good job in Imo by opening up a lot of layouts, and Uzodimma consolidated this with major infrastructure projects.

“People can drive from Owerri to Orlu, which is over 40km on a good road with street lights, and also from Owerri to Okigwe, which is almost 60 km, the same thing as from Owerri to Mbaise,’’ he said.

Nwosu added, “These are some of the things we should look out for in a state to know that the governor has significantly done well to return for a second term.”

He said that the state had been greatly developed under the APC-led government since the time of Okorocha.

Nwosu said he was optimistic that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct a free, fair, and credible election and that the security agencies would ensure safety.

He urged all Imo residents to come out en masse and vote for Uzodimma for continuity and progress.

“My message to the Imo people is that everybody should come out and choose who they want to be their governor.

“I believe that on the day of election there would be a heavy security presence mounting almost all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Also, we plead that those of our brothers who will be so agitated in whatever way the election goes should lay their weapons down and let us have peace in Imo.

“It is only when we have peace in the state that we can be proud to say we have a state we can call our own,’’ he said.

Nwosu said: “It is not about Hope Uzodinma or any political party; it is about the state first, and by the grace of God, we believe that we will have a free and fair election, and I know APC will return.”