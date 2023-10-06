Imo community endorses APGA candidate, Tony Ejiogu

By Chinonso Alozie

Obube Ancient Kingdom, in Owerri North Council Area of Imo state, on Friday endorsed the 2023 Imo governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Tony Ejiogu.

The stakeholders of the community took the decision when they received Ejiogu, at Obube ancient kingdom in Owerri North Local government area of Imo state.

Speaking at the event, Chief Samuel Akujiuobi and Chief Ernest Onukogu, described the move by Ejiogu as a step in the right direction to pay homage to the founding fathers of the state.

They were not happy that present and past governments neglected them as regards to the development of the community.

According to Akujiobi, he said: “Sir Tony Ejiogu is an exceptional leader, we are praying for him to succeed because he means well for our people, we need a progressive-minded leader, who would create an enabling environment for business to thrive and for the state to prosper

“He thanked the people for their support and endorsement, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA governorship flag bearer decried the level of neglect and underdevelopment that the community has endured from previous and present administrations in the state.

“When elected, his administration would accord the community the recognition it deserves, considering its historical symbolism in the creation of the State. The discussion to create Imo started in this community (Ngwoma), the late traditional ruler, Eze A.I Onukogu was the Chairman of that Committee, he played a vital role in the creation of the state.”

Responding, the 2023 Imo APGA governorship candidate, Tony Ejiogu, said: “I thought it wise to come back to Ngwoma and pay homage to one of the founding fathers of the State and as well seek the land’s blessings in my determination to rebuild Imo state for developmental strides. The present Imo is not what the founding fathers had hoped for, hence his desire to right the wrongs.”

While calling for a peaceful election exercise, he enjoined them not to relent in coming out en masse to cast their ballot in the November 11 governorship polls.”There’s a wind of change blowing across this nation. Our people are desirous to sign a new social contract, hence everybody should be bold enough to come out on November 11th to vote and secure their votes.

“I equally call on our security agencies to ensure the safety of all, we want to bring about good governance. The APGA candidate also appealed to people of the state, especially those who have not collected their permanent voters’ cards to do so.”