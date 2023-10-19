Home » Sports » ‘I didn’t enjoy football anymore’- Eden Hazard explains why he retired
October 19, 2023

‘I didn’t enjoy football anymore’- Eden Hazard explains why he retired

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger, Eden Hazard, says he retired from football because he didn’t enjoy it anymore.

The former Belgian captain retired from football in a shock announcement last Tuesday at the age of 32.

Hazard appeared in a charity match in Calais, France, and played alongside other retired players such as Didier Deschamps, Robert Pires, and others, including former Real Madrid midfielder Christian Karembeu.

He scored a goal and had six assists in the match, and he spoke at the event about his options this past summer before he decided to retire.

“I had always said that I would stop as soon as I didn’t have fun on the pitch anymore. I didn’t want to go and play somewhere for the money,” he told L’Avenir.

“It was the best solution. I didn’t enjoy training anymore… And I wasn’t playing anymore. The decision was simple.

“In life, you can’t explain everything. I am at peace with myself. I’m happy. I have so many things to do outside of football that I was able to make a serene choice.”

