By Evelyn Usman

She beamed with smiles, as family and friends from both home and abroad gathered in her Victoria Island, Lagos apartment , to join the entourage that would lead her to the Force Headquarters annex, Kam Salem House, on Moloney Street, Lagos, Thursday, venue of the Farewell /Pull Out parade, signifying the end of her career as a senior Police officer For Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Susan Akem-Horsfall, it was a moment of double celebration as she turned 60 years old, the same day, a feat that is not common for women police officers to attain.

In this interview, Akem-Horsefall who retired three months after she was promoted to the enviable rank of AIG in charge of Maritime Police Command headquarters, Force headquarters annex, Lagos, recalled how she accidentally joined the Nigeria Police Force, where she served in different capacities, without looking back in regrets. and how she was able to blend her career with marriage. Excerpts:

How do you feel today, being your birthday and retirement as well?

I am very happy that God has kept me for 60 years. By His grace, I have come to this age and He has always been there for me, I am very grateful to God that I am retiring meritoriously after serving for 33 years in the Nigeria Police Force . My career in the police is a success story. I feel fulfilled.

What motivated you to join the Nigeria Police Force. Was it something you dreamt of , or was it accidental?

It was accidental because I never imagined being a policewoman. I had this uncle, who is late now, may his soul rest in peace. Each time I went to tell him I was looking for a job, he would send me to retired DIG Mrs Ugowe , at the Police Headquarters . One day, the Police woman asked me how old I was and when I graduated. Little did I know that she was conducting an interview. She said , ‘ stand up! What is your height? Remove your heel shoes. I told her I didn’t know my height and she estimated it.



The next message I got was a call to do final interviews in Kaduna State. At the end, they gave us transport fare back home. That was the first time I attended an interview and was given a transport fare back home. I started getting interested. Before I knew it , I heard my name on the radio to report to the Police Academy, Kano, for training. When I got to Kano, they said Cadet ASPs would be trained in Kaduna while the Inspector would be in Kano. I went to Kaduna on March 3, 1990, that was when I was appointed and that was where the story started. So you see, it was accidental. It wasn’t like I planned to become a police officer .

Did you regret that accidental move?

Never! Not for one day. At some point, I felt I was in the wrong place, when I was working under difficult superiors. Then somebody asked me “why do you think you’re in the wrong place?”, I said I could not help anybody. He said ‘but at least if you can help one person you’re not in the wrong place, just keep doing what you’re doing.

The Nigeria Police Force is a male-dominated profession. How were you able to find your way through to where you are today?

Even though it’s male-dominated, our training is the same. It kind of de-feminized us and by the time we were passing out as police officers, the female officers behaved like the male. Besides, the salary is the same, the training is the same, they carry rifles, we also carry rifles, they use swords, we also use swords. So having been defeminized by training and other things, we walk shoulder–to–shoulder with our male counterparts. They don’t intimidate us in any way, especially our course mates, it’s something like a brotherhood.

(Cuts in ) Which of the Courses were you?

Academy Course 2, 1990.

What were your high and low points?

Most of my high points were when we successfully investigated a matter, went to court and got convictions for criminals, especially rapists. When I was the DC SCID Uyo, we got many of those convictions and put the criminals out of the streets.



For the low point, (giggles ) I don’t know how to put it. Sometimes, when you work with a difficult superior and you suggest an opinion you thought was okay for the circumstance and the superior overruled it , even when you know the recommendation was the best for the situation, you would feel bad. Yeah, those were some of the low points.



But the highest point was when I was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police. That is the highest ranking in the Police ranks and by God’s special intervention, I was promoted again to this enviable rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police. You know , when you remove the A I’m an IGP. A General is always a General( says with a gleam in her eyes).

Was there any point in your 33 years as a police woman that you were confronted by dare devil robbers ?

Paused to reflect ( shook her head ) No, there was no such point because as we were growing in the ranks, the female police officers were not directly on the field , we were mostly where we gave directives.

Were you married before you joined the Nigeria Police Force ?

No.

So , when your husband came, was he not intimidated by your uniform?

No. We had been courting before I joined the Police. So, we just continued. He was not intimidated.

Is he a civilian?

Yes, he is .

Was there any time you tried to be bossy at home, as you grew higher in the rank?



No. The kind of husband I have will tell you that all that your Police rank ends in the kitchen. He would say ‘You can’t intimidate me’. In fact, most times when we were traveling , I would hang my uniform in the car, so that they wouldn’t waste our time on the road. Policemen would be saluting him. It never occurred to them that I was the officer. When they paid him a compliment , he returned it by responding ‘ carry on!

Interesting! How were you able to manage career, marriage and motherhood?



It was not easy, especially during early days of motherhood ,because many times I had to leave the children and my spouse behind to attend courses and training. They were left in the care of relatives. Those times of separation used to be very difficult. But during weekends when I didn’t go to work, I would try to make it up to them by spending time with them.

Did your career affect the training of your children in any way?

Yes, it did o. It made them very disciplined because I would always tell them if they stole , I would never show up. I always reminded them that the fact that they were my children should make them more disciplined than the average child on the street.

Did they grow up in a barracks?

No. Not in the early years , until when they were in the middle of their ages.

How would you compare the police now, to when you joined ?

When I joined, discipline was the bedrock of the Police Force . But over the years, it has been watered down because certain things happened. But the Police High Command is trying to sustain discipline . On the other hand, the Police today are a reflection of society . It is so baffling that when our police officers go out of this country for peace keeping, they turned out to be the best because they are paid as at when due, given a four wheeled drive on arrival, given the necessary gadgets such as walkie-talkie, firearm and what have you.

A sane officer would always have it at the back of his mind that if he misbehaves, he or she will be sent back to Nigeria. So they try to behave well. But back home , they are not given the necessary tools to work with.

How was your relationship with the male officers,, especially your juniors like?

It was cordial. I had a Commissioner of Police under me. He knew what it means to be a CP and an AIG. So, he did not disrespect the rank. They know that they are supposed to be loyal and work by my directives .



Though in the police, we don’t obey the last command like in the Military. If I’m given an illegal command, I have the right not to obey . If for instance , I am told to go and slap an officer, I will not . Rather, I would try to make the senior officer that gave me the order know it is wrong.

What is your message to women as recruitment into the NPF is ongoing and your counsel to married police women?

“ Police is a very good career. I always advised women not to use their children or marriage as an excuse for not doing their job. Nobody takes that from you, even if you’re working under me, I will not take such. If you are pregnant and due for maternity leave, take your maternity leave. Don’t use your children to give excuses not to work.



Again, they should not be bossy to their husbands . Though I told you earlier that the training de-feminized us, makes us feel like men and would want to boss some over their husbands.



Most times I held lectures with the women working with me and advised them to separate the work from their marriages . I tell them that ‘your husband is your husband; give him his respect he deserves as head of the family. I don’t subscribe to police women reporting their husbands at the station, except for domestic abuse.

What were the dreams you had for the Maritime Command that were not actualized before you retired?

I was only deplored to the Maritime command two months ago. There is a lot to be done to structure the command especially with the blue economy ministry that has been set up.