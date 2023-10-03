How we intend to check Japa syndrome — FG

CHAIRMAN of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Bosun Tijani, yesterday, declared that strong institutions and investments in manpower are key to building a great country, adding that the country’s youth are its biggest asset.

Oyedele and Tijani spoke during The Covenant Nation’s non-political and non-partisan national development fair, known as The Platform.

Oyedele, in his address, cautioned those leaving Nigeria not to wish others staying back evil.

He argued that strong institutions and investments in manpower are key to building a great country, adding that governments must, at all levels, pay attention to these areas.

Oyedele urged them to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, saying that way, people would not be eager to leave the country.

His words: “There is nothing wrong in leaving, don’t get me wrong. But if you leave, don’t wish the rest of us bad.

“And while you are here and continue to be here, don’t wish us evil. If you have citizens, who are actively working against their country, there is no amount of prayers you will pray, that country will not succeed.”

“Even if you are planning to leave, just remember, there are 95 per cent of us who cannot go anywhere.”

While noting the importance of patriotism, he said no foreigner can develop Nigeria.

“All the countries that were developed were developed by their people,” he added.

Youths Nigeria’s biggest asset—Tijani

On his part, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijani said the country’s youth are its biggest asset, saying with the right support, they can reshape the world.

According to him, Africa has a huge youth population with Nigeria having a chunk of that number – many of them tech-savvy.

His words: “If you have a second passport and you live in another country, you would find probably ten software engineers in Lagos before you find one in the UK in your cycle. Or if you are in the US, before you find one software engineer there, you would find ten in Lagos, or in Nairobi, or Jo’burg. That’s the reality.

“We are the future. And you know why we are the future here? We are a continent of 1.2 billion and 40 per cent of those are young people – across Africa – I believe under the age of 25. And this is where Nigeria is important. It is not just that we show off for the sake of showing off.