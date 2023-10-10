How to check 2023 NECO SSCE results

The National Examination Council, NECO, has released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination results.

According to the Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, summary of the result which was released on Tuesday shows that 61.60 per cent scored five credits, including English and Mathematics.

12,030, representing 0.07 per cent, against 13,594, representing 0.13 per cent in 2022.

A total of 1,205,888 candidates registered for the exam while 1,196,985 sat for it.

Below is a guide on how to check the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination results.

1. Visit the NECO result-checking portal at https://results.neco.gov.ng/.

2. Select your examination year and the type (SSCE Internal, SSCE External, BECE, NCEE, and GIFTED).

3. Enter the token sent to the mobile number provided.

4. Enter your registration number

5. Click on the “Check my result” button.