How Killaboi used fake names to secure passport to Sierra Leone – Mother of victim

Cordelia Okonye, the mother of late Augusta Osedion, the model killed by her owned boyfriend, Nnanyereugo Benjamin Best, aka Killaboi, has revealed how Killaboi was arrested in Sierra Leone.

Recall Killaboi had confessed on social media that he murdered his girlfriend, Augusta.

Okonye, in a video via Facebook on Saturday, revealed the role she played in getting Killaboi arrested at his hideout in Sierra Leone.

The mother said she decided to send a passport photograph of him to all her relatives as her pleas were ignored until his eventual arrest.

She said, “He blocked me after alleging I pimped my daughter out to men, which I never did.

“So what I did, I sent his passport photographs to all my relatives, friends, and family across the globe and told them he has a tattoo that identifies him.

“So along the line, my cousin in Sierra Leone on the first hinted to me that ‘I saw somebody like him. Immediately, my son and a cousin went to Sierra Leone.

“A day before my son and cousin got to Sierra Leone, they declared Killaboi wanted. He was already hiding in the country.

“The commissioner of police was contacted. Killaboi killed my daughter and left her corpse to rot before taking her phone.

Speaking on how Killaboi traveled outside the country after the murder, Okonye said he used fake names to secure a passport.

She said, “Best killed my daughter on the 13th of July and got a Sierra Leonean passport on the 28th of July. He was eventually arrested yesterday (Thursday).”

“One per cent of the pain is gone this morning that Benjamin is caught.”