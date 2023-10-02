One dead, two injured as gunmen invade Delta communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

Palpable fear has again crept into Eku community, Ethiope East local government area, Delta state following the act of unknown gunmen who opened fire on a youth and his girlfriend on Sunday.

Community folks told the Vanguard that the injured were immediately rushed to the Eku hospital by sympathisers after the gunmen had disappeared into thin air.

Vanguard also gathered that another youth from the community was trailed to a neigbouring Okpara community where he was allegedly shot dead that same Sunday

At press time , residents said the ugly incidents had triggered tension in the community.

Recall that curfew was imposed in the community last month after a young man who got wedded few months earlier was shot dead around the Hospital quarter area of the town, a development that fueled speculation that it was a reprisal attack from a rival cult group.

When contacted for comment via WhatsApp, the state Police Public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe said he had not been briefed on the developments.

“Not aware yet sir,” he replied briefly.

A video of the boy and his girl friend receiving treatment at the Eku hospital was on the community’s Facebook group called Eku Progress Union with a background voice decrying insecurity in the town.

A man identified as father of the boy in the video was sitting while his son was being attended to by medics