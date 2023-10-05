Gov poll: APC, Udofia to appeal Akwa Ibom tribunal judgement

By Dapo Akinrefon

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akanimo Udofia, on Wednesday, described the verdict upholding the election of Pastor Umo Eno as the governor of the state as shocking, unjust and unacceptable.

Udofia, in a statement, vowed to appeal the judgement, saying he believes the electoral process should be a reflection of the will of the people.

The APC candidate had approached the tribunal seeking for disqualification of Pastor Eno on grounds he presented forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission, and also did not score the highest number of valid votes in the March 18, 2023 Governorship elections.

The APC candidate also accused the 2nd respondent (Umo Eno) of being convicted by an Abuja Magistrate Court, and therefore not qualified to be fielded for elections.

The statement reads: “On Thursday September 28, 2023, the Akwa Ibom State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal dismissed our Petition filed against the declaration of Pastor Umo Eno as Governor of Akwa Ibom State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

*In view of this judgement, I am guided by an overwhelming sense of social responsibility and commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, good governance and shared prosperity to Akwa Ibom people to issue this statement

“The decision by the Akwa Ibom Governorship Election Petition Tribunal regarding the outcome of the March 18th 2023 gubernatorial election is shocking, unjust and unacceptable. We are disappointed, and at a loss as to how the Tribunal arrived at those outcomes in the face of glaring evidence of infractions on the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

“I firmly believe that our electoral process should be a reflection of the will of the people, and it is our duty to protect and preserve the integrity of that process. It is with this commitment to the people of Akwa Ibom State and the principles of democracy that we announce our intention to appeal the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal at the Court of Appeal.

“In our quest to recover our stolen mandate, we will continue to uphold the rule of law, respect the judiciary, and remain steadfast in our belief that justice will ultimately prevail. We have faith in the legal system, and we are confident that our appeal will be given a fair and impartial hearing.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the great people of Akwa Ibom State, my supporters and our great Party All Progressives Congress(APC) for their unwavering support and confidence in my aspiration and capacity to bring shared prosperity to the State. Your belief in our vision and dedication to the progress of our beloved state have been a source of inspiration and strength throughout this journey.

“As we move forward with the appeal process, we enjoin all citizens to remain calm, law-abiding, and focused on the path of peace. We believe that through unity, respect for the rule of law, and a commitment to democratic values, we can achieve a just and equitable resolution to this matter.

“I want to assure the people of Akwa Ibom State that we remain resolute in our pursuit of justice and our commitment to the democratic ideals that bind us together. Together, we shall overcome this challenge and continue our journey towards a bright and prosperous future for Akwa Ibom State.”

While affirming his belief in the rule of law and the judiciary, he said he was resolute in the pursuit of justice and commitment to the democratic ideals.

He enjoined his supporters and all Akwa Ibom citizens to remain calm, law-abiding and focused on the path of peace.