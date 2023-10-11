Gov Eno tasks Royal fathers on Nigeria’s unity

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has urged traditional leaders to champion harmony and unity of the country in order to promote commerce and industry between the States.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Pastor Eno

spoke while interacting with the Emir of Kano State, Alhaji Ado Bayero (CFR,) in his office, Government House Uyo.

He stressed that there was need for traditional leaders to always ensure mutual harmony among people across the country irrespective of cultural and religious differences.

He however, reiterated his appreciation to the Hausa Community in the State for the support he enjoyed from them during the 2023 governorship elections, reassuring that he his committed to fulfilling his campaign promisesl of appointing aides from non-indigenes in the state.

His words, “Your highness, your visit is a rare royal visit, and we don’t take it for granted. On behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, I thank you for honouring us with your esteem presence here in our Exco Chamber and indeed our State.

“I pray that this visit will continue to cement the relationship among the States and all of our brothers from the Arewa Community particularly between our traditional class.

“I pray this should be a strong bridge that our traditional rulers can explore and do business with the ancient city of Kano. I assure you that we will continue together in harmony with all Nigerians who are here in Akwa Ibom to do business.

” All we ask is that they just follow the simple culture of the people, respect the culture and the laws of the land and they are guaranteed safety at any time”.

According to the statement, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero in his remarks , congratulated Pastor Umo Eno on his emergence as governor of the State.

He extolled Eno’s style of leadership as well as the visible development stride of past leaders of the State which he stressed is evident in the visible development in the state.

He expressed the optimism that his visit though the first official visit to Akwa Ibom would enhance mutually beneficial sociocultural and economic ties between the two states, describing Kano State as the historic centre of commerce in Northern Nigeria and entire West Africa.