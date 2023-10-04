Gov Eno never engages in partisan glib talks – CPS

Gov Umo Eno

*Urges public to ignore false report over presidential election litigation

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Chief Press Secretary to Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Ekerete Udoh has described his principal as a bridge builder, an apostle of Bi-partisanship, and would never engage in partisan glib talks.

Udoh made the assertion while reacting to a report claiming that governor Umo Eno and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during a stakeholders meeting in the state on Monday, secretly celebrated effort of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku in exposing alleged fake Certificate of President Bola Tinubu.

His words: “Our attention has been drawn to a vile propaganda by a faceless writer where he maliciously made false assertions purportedly attributed to the Governor of Akwa IIbom State, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, regarding the ongoing Presidential Election litigations.

“We wish to state categorically that the spurious report alleged to have emanated from the PDP Stakeholders’ meeting that took place yesterday,is false, malicious and intentionally concocted to satisfy the writer’s sponsors, who are shocked by the warm relationship that exists between the father of our Nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and Pastor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“At no time, at the PDP Stakeholders’ meeting that took place yesterday, was any such issue as maliciously reported by the faceless reporter, ever tabled or discussed.



We challenge the writer to provide recorded evidence of such discussions.

“We are aware of the plots of certain individuals in the State who have sworn to manufacture lies against Governor Umo Eno, so as to cause a rift between the Government of Akwa Ibom State and the Federal Government. This is very sad and unfortunate.

“We wish to reiterate the fact that, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, as a pastor does not engage in small talks. He respects constituted authority, and as a bridge- builder, who has worked across party lines since he was sworn in, would never engage in such partisan glib talks.

“His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government, led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Members of the public are advised to ignore and discountenance these series of false reports”

Meanwhile, an online media publication dated October 3, 2023 had stated that n a stakeholders meeting held on Monday the PDP and governor Eno expressed optimism about Atiku’s chances of winning the legal battle against Tinubu, as the Chicago University released Tinubu’s academic records.

“According to Umo Eno Atiku Abubakar’s commitment to truth and justice gives us hope. We believe in his ability to navigate the complexities of this situation and bring about a resolution that upholds the principles of fairness and transparency”, it reads in part.