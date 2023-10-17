Gov Alia lauds VSF over N100m Naka Water Works project

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has commended the Victims Support Fund, VSF, for the donation of a N100 million water plant to residents of Naka town in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The Governor noted that the Naka Water Works Projects would no doubt address the water needs of residents of the town and its environs and also stem cases of water-borne diseases in that part of the state.

According to the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on

Media, Publicity/Strategic Communications,

Bridget Ikyado, the Governor gave the commendation Tuesday when he hosted a delegation from VSF, led by the Adviser, Programmes and Operations, Mrs. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji in Makurdi.

The Governor also lauded the Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, for undertaking the project despite obvious security challenges.

He pledged the support of his administration to the activities of VSF in the state saying, “The over N100million Naka Water Works Projects and other projects embarked on in the state are worth commending and I thank the team for the resilience and I pledge my administration’s full support to this projects.”

Ealier, Mrs. Akerele-Ogunsiji explained that the “VSF which was founded by the former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), is involved in other humanitarian interventions in other parts of the state like Kwande and Oju Local Governments Areas, LGAs.”

She stated that “the Water Project gulped over N100million and we made available a security facility, also built accommodation for workers on site and made provision for Solar Powered Water Works which provides 100,000 cubic litres of water per day through 50 fetching points.”

She said their visit was to acquaint the governor of their activities in the state stressing that the Fund had designed programmes that would respond to the needs of the people from 2023-2025 in 21 out of the 23 LGAs of the state for now.

According to her, “VSF was established in 2014 to cater for victims of terrorism in Nigeria, with the operational base in the state for 2 years. It is to complement the Federal Government’s efforts in taking care of victims of terrorism.

“Terrorism has spread to the North Central that is why we are intervening. We have had many interventions in the state. It is the first of it kind of comprehensive humanitarian programme in Nigeria.

“The intervention covers seven strategic areas of food distribution, health and medical care, psycho-socio support and mental living, safety and shelter, water, hygiene and to provide support for primary healthcare centers.

“We also have various interventions from different sectors cut across the state, some are in Medicals, Health, Agric input, Rehabilitation of Health Care Facilities, among others “.