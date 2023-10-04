Full List: Burna Boy, Asake, others nominated for MTV EMA ‘Best Afrobeats’ category

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstars Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr and Davido have been nominated for the ‘Best Afrobeats’ category of the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The organizers of the MTV EMA Awards introduced the new category in the 2023 event.

Nominees for the ‘Best Afrobeats’ category as announced on Wednesday are French-Malian superstar, Aya Nakamura, and Nigerian singers, Asake, Arya Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, and Rema.

In other categories, Rema’s collaborative hit song with Selena Gomez ‘Calm Down’ was nominated in the ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ categories.

Asake, Burna Boy, Cameroonian superstar Libianca, Tanzanian star, Diamond Platnumz, and South Africa’s Tyler ICU were nominated in the ‘Best African Act’ category.

Burna Boy also bagged a nomination in the “Best Live Performer” category alongside Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and others.

American singer, Taylor Swift bagged the most nominations (7), including ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song,’ and ‘Best Video.’

The 2023 MTV EMA is scheduled for November 5, 2023, in Paris, France.

See Full List:

Best Song

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

Jung Kook feat. Latto – “Seven”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best Video

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “Bongos”

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

Little Simz – “Gorilla”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration

Central Cee x Dave – “Sprinter”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – “Creepin’”

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”

Rema, Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Best New

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Afrobeats

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

Best Rock

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best K-pop

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Alternative

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds To Mars

YUNGBLUD

Best Electronic

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

Best Live

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Push

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

Biggest Fans

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Best Group

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

2023 MTV EMA Best Local Act Nominees:

Best African Act

Asake

Burna Boy

Libianca

Tyler ICU

Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act

BE:FIRST

BRIGHT

Moria

Tiara Andini

TREASURE

Best Australian Act

Budjerah

G Flip

Kylie Minogue

The Kid LAROI

Troye Sivan

Best Brasilian Act

Anavitoria

Kevin O Chris

Luisa Sonza

Manu Gavassi

Matue

Best Canadian Act

Charlotte Cardin

Drake

Jamie Fine

Shania Twain

The Beaches

Best Caribbean Act

Eladio Carrion

Mora

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Young Miko

Best Dutch Act

FLEMMING

Idaly

Kriss Kross Amsterdam

S10

Zoë Tauran

Best French Act

Aime Simone

Aya Nakamura

Bigflo & Oli

Louane

Ninho

Slimane

Best German Act

Apache 207

AYLIVA

Kontra K

Luciano

Nina Chuba

Ski Aggu

Best Hungarian Act

ajsa luna

Analog Balaton

Beton.Hofi

Co Lee

Hundred Sins

Best India Act

Dee MC

DIVINE

Mali

Tsymyoki

When Chai Met Toast

Best Italian Act

Annalisa

Elodie

Lazza

Måneskin

The Kolors

Best Israeli Act

Anna Zak

Liad Meir

Noa Kirel

Nunu

Shira Margalit

Best Lat Am Central Act

Blessd

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Ryan Castro

Sebastian Yatra

Best Lat Am North Act

Danna Paola

Kenia Os

Kevin Kaarl

Siddhartha

Natanael Cano

Best Lat Am South Act

Bizarrap

Duki

Fito Paez

Lali

Nicki Nicole

Best New Zealand Act

BENEE

JessB

Jolyon Petch

L.A.B.

SIX60

Best Nordic Act

Alessandra

Käärijä

Loreen

Swedish House Mafia

Zara Larsson

Best Polish Act

Doda

Kasia Nosowska

Mrozu

Sanah

Vito Bambino

Best Portuguese Act

Bárbara Bandeira

Bispo

Carolina Deslandes

Marisa Liz

PIRUKA

Best Spanish Act

Abraham Mateo

Álvaro de Luna

Lola Índigo

Quevedo

Samantha Hudson

Best Swiss Act

Danitsa

Gjon’s Tears

KT Gorique

Monet192

Stress

Best UK & Ireland Act

Calvin Harris

Central Cee

PinkPantheress

Raye

Sam Smith

Tom Grennan

Best US Act

Doja Cat

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift