Fourth Ogun digital summit to explore AI, Web3

ODS team and some of the invited guest in 2022.

Ogun Digital Summit, ODS, the largest tech event in Ogun State, will return for its fourth year on Thursday, October 26, on the theme “Innovating Beyond Boundaries: Exploring AI and Web3 Evolutionary Impact”.

The Ogun Digital Summit, organized by Grazac, the leading technology innovation hub based in Abeokuta, and holding at June 12 Cultural Center, Abeokuta, will focus on youth empowerment, promoting tech entrepreneurship and social innovation.

In the third edition last year, the focus was on “Digital Technology: Key to Sustainable Future” where the keynote address was delivered by the Director General and CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa. He encouraged the youth to see tech as the present and the future of today’s world.

“When you talk about innovation and technology, human talents constitute the major components to drive the two, as such, we need universities, institutions and corporate organizations to be part of the system because they play a key role in producing the needed talents that can solve identified problems in society,” Inuwa noted.

In his address last year, he also enumerated efforts of the Federal Government in the areas of policy-making, creation of enabling Environment, Legislation, Digital Literacy, among others, which he stressed are all geared towards ensuring young innovators and entrepreneurs in the country thrive in their chosen fields.

A statement by the organizers noted that this year’s event promises to feature keynote speeches from renowned speakers, engaging discussions, masterclass and opportunities for growth and collaboration.

“Attendees can expect to learn about building a career in this creative economy, build startups and impact of AI and Web3 on the startup ecosystem and future of work, as well as the opportunities and challenges these technologies present.

“Ogun Digital Summit is proudly supported by Ogun State Bureau of IT, AFEX, the leading technology startup in Africa listed by Financial times, EduTAMS, an edtech startup changing the narratives of operations in secondary schools and tertiary institutions in Nigeria with TechEconomy and Technext as official media partners,” it added.

Victor Adeleye, the convener of Ogun Digital Summit in a statement said; “There have been a lot of questions on ‘Will artificial intelligence (AI) take our jobs?’, ‘Is the AI and Web3 movement a fad?’, ‘Should content creators rely more on their creative skills to write content or leverage heavily on the use of AI?’ Do you get the drift? These and many more significant questions regarding how AI and Web3 are impacting the lives of Africans will be answered at this year’s edition of Ogun Digital Summit.

“If you want to learn about how AI and Web3 are changing the way we live and work, the opportunities and challenges presented by AI and Web3, and how we can use AI and Web3 to create a more sustainable future, then, you shouldn’t miss this event.

“Other opportunities include networking with other attendees and speakers, attending workshops and masterclass sessions for free.”