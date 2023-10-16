Forum advocates nat’l rehabilitation, reformation to rebuild Nigeria

Nigerian Flag

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

A stakeholders summit held to x-ray Nigeria’s current challenges and proffer possible solutions to them have called for national rehabilitation and reformation to rebuild the country.

The various speakers at the summit meant to reawaken the consciousness of Nigerians to positive values, all agreed that rebuilding the patriotic zeal of Nigerians required investing in national rehabilitation and reformation programmes.

The participants at the event,tagged: “Stakeholders Conference on National Rehabilitation and Reformation”,organised by

Chosen Vessels Global Outreach,while noting that the nation was brimming with talents and abilities, regretted that Nigeria finds itself confronted by a web of issues that had impeded its progress.

In a keynote address at the event,the Director General, Bureau for Public Service Reforms,

BPSR, Arabi Dasuki,said national rehabilitation and reformation hold the key to rebuilding lives, communities, and entire nations.

He said:“These are not merely slogans; they represent our commitment to improving the lives of individuals who have faced adversity and challenges, and the broader goal of revitalizing our society, the process of helping individuals, often those who have encountered personal crises or have been involved in the criminal justice system, to rebuild their lives, rehabilitation focuses on providing them with the support, resources, and guidance necessary to reintegrate into society and become productive, law-abiding citizens.

“Accordingly, National Rehabilitation and Reformation is very crucial because it represents a fundamental shift in how we view individuals who have endured hardships.

“Rather than perpetuating cycles of punishment,rehabilitation offers a pathway to redemption and the opportunity for personal growth.

“It is imperative to realize that national rehabilitation and reformation also hold economic benefits. Investing in rehabilitation programs will lead the nation to reduce the burden on our criminal justice system and social services. In the long run, this can lead to cost savings and a more prosperous nation.

“Similarly, National transformation and rehabilitation also serve as a process that society must undergo because It forces the nation to examine and address structural problems Like poverty, prejudice, and inequality that exacerbate the difficulties people experience.

By changing these processes, we can create a society where everyone has the chance to prosper”.

On her part,the Chief Executive Officer of Chosen Vessels Global Outreach, Dr Chinyere Nwoye, said the time has come for the government, the private sector, and civil society organizations to invest in national reformation and rehabilitation for the future of Nigeria.

“By focusing on the emotional and psychological well-being of our people, we can ignite a resurgence of hope, unity, and resilience that will help us reclaim the very soul of our nation, paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

“Everyone has a role to play, from the individual, we move to the home, the family, and the community. Our families are the building blocks of society, and they play a pivotal role in shaping our values and attitudes, including our mental health.As we embark on the journey towards a rehabilitated and reformed Nigeria, let us remember that the strength of our nation rests upon the resilience of its people, and nurturing our mental well-being is paramount,”she said.

According to her,“By addressing our mental health, we not only heal ourselves but also lay the foundation for a brighter future, not just for us, but for generations to come”.

Delivering a lecture,Mr Martins Obono said Nigerians are being traumatized at one point or another for various reasons.

He charged citizens to take every word of the National Pledge being said everyday serious as according to him, it is a sincere systemic response to retraumatization by the founders of the nation.

The event witnessed the presentation of meritorious service awards to some Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of endeavours,among which were retired ace broadcaster.

Those honoured in this regard included Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar,Chief of Air Staff;Pharm Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, the Registrar/CEO, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria;Dr Garba Abari,Director General,National Orientation Agency and retired ace broadcaster,Moji Makanjuola,among others