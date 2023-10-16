FG re-issues El-Zakzaky’s travel documents, Iranian varsity awards him doctorate

El-Zakzaky

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—In a surprising turn of events, the Federal Government has reissued travel documents to Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the formerly detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN.

This came during a convocation ceremony, on Saturday, at the University of Tehran, in Iran, where El-Zakzaky was awarded an honorary doctorate degree.

In a statement yesterday Dr. Fatima Hassan, on behalf of the Shi’ites, stressed that their demand underscores the sect’s commitment to promoting freedom and justice.

She explained that the honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) bestowed upon Sheikh El-Zakzaky was in recognition of his contributions to World Studies: Peace and Conflict Resolution.

While congratulating their leader on his award, Hassan said “We take great pride in our leader’s recognition, which serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to peace and justice. We urge everyone to join us in our endeavour to liberate mankind from oppression and injustice.”

The University of Tehran, which is ranked 495th in the world and 2nd in Iran by the Centre for World University Rankings, highlighted the significance of this award.

Sheikh El-Zakzaky’s significant influence extends beyond Nigeria, as he leads the Islamic movement across numerous African countries.

Recall that the leader of the IMN had been struggling to obtain the release of his travel documents in order to seek medical attention abroad.

He, along with his wife, Zeenah, was detained without trial for several months following a clash between IMN members and the Nigerian army in December 2015.

The clash allegedly resulted in the death of at least 347 IMN members, including Sheikh Zakzaky’s children.

In December 2016, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered their release from detention and awarded them financial compensation for the violation of their rights.

However, the government ignored the court order, and Sheikh Zakzaky remained in custody until he was acquitted and discharged by the Kaduna State High Court in July 2021.