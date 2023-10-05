Fashola to Sanwo-Olu: Always find time to debrief us on your agenda

*** Insist policies that shaped Nigeria were first unveiled in the Island Club

By Olayinka Ajayi

The former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has asked the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, to always find time to debrief stakeholders on his administration’s agenda for the people.

Speaking during the flag-off of the Island Club’s ongoing 80th anniversary on Monday, Fashola urged SanwoOlu, who is also the patron of the club, to always see to it to debrief members on the agenda of his administration for the people.

He said, “During my time as governor, I always find time to carry the club along on our plans for the state, at least every Christmas eve.

“The club has survived many challenges. When you go back to 1943, it’s been a home for interracial, non-discriminatory recreation during the colonial era.

“It was the idea of black men and black people. Many policies that shaped this country were first unveiled at the annual Christmas or New Year occasion in this club. Some of the debate in the club filtered back to the government, and it’s helped reshape the governance.

“I think, given the challenges that we now face, it is a perfect time for the club to reposition themselves and evangelise to take more people because this was where the best lawyers, the best judges, and the best civil servants were. I came here as a child, and I also came here as a member in 1993–94.

Island Club is obviously older than Nigeria’s independence. We should be conscious of the role Island Club played in becoming independent. The men who founded the club were outraged by the colonials, and they created the club as a platform for integration and for a free nation.

On his part, President of the Club, Prince Rabiu Oluwa, while addressing newsmen, disclosed that “there will be an anniversary lecture on October 29, 2023, with the renowned Kenyan lawyer, activist, and pan-Africanist Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba as the guest speaker. We also hoped to see our Grand Patron, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, top government officials, and a foreign ambassador from the Caribbean grace the event, which will end on Sunday, October 31st, with a church service”.