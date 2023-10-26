Every woman must pass through neuroleadership —Expert

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Barr. Efe Anaughe, Convener, Women Active in Politics as well as President, Warien Rose Foundation speaks on the need for every woman to pass through the neuroleadership stage in life. According to her, it is imperative to empower women and ensure their active participation in politics and leadership.

Women Active in Politics held a program on Empower Her summit, what was the initiative behind the program?

The initiative behind the Empower Her Summit was to educate the women on the importance of neuroleadership. In today’s rapidly changing world, it is imperative to empower women and ensure their active participation in politics and leadership. While progress has been made in promoting gender equality, there remains a significant gap when it comes to women’s representation in political leadership positions.

Bridging this gap is crucial, as research shows that diverse perspectives lead to better decision-making and enhanced outcomes. To achieve this, it is important to teach women active in politics about neuroleadership.

Neuroleadership is a field that focuses on understanding the brain’s functioning and applying this knowledge to leadership development and decision-making. By learning about neuroscience principles, women active in politics can gain valuable insights into human behavior, cognitive biases and effective ways to lead and influence others.

One key reason why it is important to teach women active in politics about neuroleadership is to address the existing gender bias in political decision-making.

Traditional leadership models have typically been designed based on male-centered perspectives, often overlooking the unique attributes and strengths that women bring to the table. By introducing women to neuroscience concepts, political institutions can encourage gender-inclusive leadership practices that harness the diverse talents and perspectives of women.

Another significant benefit of teaching neuroleadership to women active in politics is the enhancement of decision-making skills.

Neuroleadership provides insights into cognitive biases and heuristics that can impact decision-making, such as the familiarity bias or the confirmation bias.

Empowering women with this knowledge will enable them to navigate obstacles, develop their leadership style and make meaningful contributions in the political arena.

What category of women are you targeting?

We are targeting women active in politics and leadership. The Program is very timely and I hope women can take advantage and step out of their comfort zone.

Is the program needed at this time? What do we hope to achieve? Can it cause a paradigm shift?

Currently, women are significantly underrepresented in politics and leadership roles globally. This gender disparity persists despite increasing awareness of the importance of diversity and the benefits it brings to decision-making processes.

By applying neuroleadership techniques, we can develop interventions that address and mitigate these unconscious biases. For instance, training programs can be designed to raise awareness about biases, foster empathy and promote more inclusive decision-making.

Additionally, organisations and political parties can implement unbiased selection processes and establish policies that support gender diversity.