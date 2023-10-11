Engineers getting underpaid saddens me – NSE vice president, Agoro

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Vice President, Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE, in charge of Collaboration and Linkages, Engr. Ademola Agoro has noted that seeing engineers earn N200,000 or less monthly when they can be solution providers to the nation’s travails, and earn more, depresses him.

Agoro was the special guest speaker at the business luncheon organised by NSE, Apapa branch chairman, Engr. Babatunde Awode, and his executive, held at National Engineering Centre, VI.

The managing director, MD, Protogy Global Services Limited, who spoke on the theme: “Distribution network losses: A review of detection and mitigation techniques,” explained the processes that could boost the distribution network.

“I spoke about how we can mitigate losses in our distribution network. As you know, we have a lot of problems with liquidity because what is been generated and transmitted is not what is been collected due to losses.

“There are two types of losses, the technical and non-technical. While the former has to do equipment and standards. That is making sure the right equipment is used, and up to standard. The former entails prevention of meter bypassing by people, and protection against energy theft. When all these are done, the energy generated will be close to the energy being consumed.

On the issue of metering, Agoro explained that: “There is a meter, and we have about 36 companies that manufacture meters locally. But the challenge is liquidity and funding. If there is no business, there is no need for manufacturing. Production of meters is not something you start producing if there is no contract. It is not a retail business, but what we have now is those doing retail. Well, the government is working on the contract issue.”

On the role of engineers in nation-building, the expert reiterated that: “Nobody can solve our problems except Nigerian engineers. You cannot bring in foreigners who do not understand the environmental condition, to do so.

“Every problem is an opportunity to make money. Our engineering has not changed. It is the parameters that you are using that is the issue. It saddens my heart to see engineers who ought to be providing solutions, collect N200,000 or less a month. We need to wake up.” Agoro called.

The event saw the induction of new members and had the presence of NSE Apapa branch pioneer chairman, chief A.S. Zedomi, and other past and present executives, including members, in attendance.

NSE Apapa chapter pioneer chairman, Engr. A.S. Zedomi, presenting an award to the guest speaker, Engr. Ademola Agoro, at the 2023 business luncheon of the branch.