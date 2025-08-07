Nigerian Society of Engineers get ISO 9001:2015 certification

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has achieved a significant milestone by receiving ISO 9001:2015 certification, affirming its adherence to international standards in quality management systems.

This certification, awarded by SGS Société Générale de Surveillance, acknowledges the Society’s commitment to enhancing the quality and effectiveness of its operations, particularly in membership services, professional development, engineering education, and stakeholder engagement and advocacy.

The certification highlights the NSE’s dedication to continuous improvement and its efforts to ensure that all aspects of the Society’s operations are in line with globally recognized standards. This achievement underscores the NSE’s ongoing mission to provide top-tier services to its members and foster growth within Nigeria’s engineering community.

Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, President of NSE, expressed her pride in this accomplishment, saying “This certification represents a pivotal moment in our journey to uphold the highest standards of excellence. It reflects the hard work, commitment, and collaboration of our members and leadership to ensure that NSE operates at global standards. Our aim has always been to empower Engineers and contribute meaningfully to the growth of Nigeria, and this certification is a testament to that dedication.”

She further emphasised that, “With this ISO 9001:2015 certification, we are strengthening our systems to provide even better services to our members and stakeholders. Our focus on continuous improvement, both in our internal processes and in the professional development of our members, is unwavering. This achievement marks the beginning of even greater strides in our pursuit of excellence and leadership in the Engineering sector.”

According to NSE boss, “The certification will play a crucial role in advancing the NSE’s vision of promoting innovation and sustainability within Nigeria’s Engineering landscape. It reaffirms the Society’s commitment to fostering a community that meets global standards while addressing the critical needs of the nation’s development. As the NSE continues to evolve, the certification will further enhance its ability to contribute to both the professional growth of its members and the broader advancement of Nigeria’s Engineering profession.”