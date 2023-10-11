Electricity switch service: Lagos sets to increase blue rail trips

80,000 passengers moved so far since commencement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to increase the blue line train trips from 12 to 54 commencing from Monday, October 16, 2023 and ultimately, 74 trips before the end of November 2023 on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Marina to Mile 2 route.



According to the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, “We need to shut down train operations for passenger safety while the switch to electricity is on as well as ensure that the test is carried out in a safe manner.



“The practice worldwide is to suspend passenger operations whenever a huge change such as the one we want to carry out over the weekend is to take place. The switch will allow us to introduce more trips and carry more passengers.”



It is expected that by next Monday, the tracks would have been energized, thus allowing for the deployment of additional train sets for daily passenger operations,



Ahead of the increase in trips, train services will run on Saturday 14th (morning peak only) while there would be no service on Saturday afternoon and the entire day on Sunday 15th of October 2023 to allow the complete change over to electricity.

Akinajo, revealed that the passenger operation of the first phase of the LRMT Blue Line which was launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on September 4, 2023, has to date moved over 80,000 passengers.



“It is projected that passenger movement between Marina and Mile 2 in the coming months will surpass 150,000 passengers daily,” she stated.