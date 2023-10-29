Electricity market operators seek collaborations through golf

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Nigeria’s electricity sector operators have noted that collaborations and partnerships were needed to grow the industry, 10 years after it was partially privatized.

Speaking ahead of the 1st NESI Golf Tournament in Abuja, the Coordinator of the tournament, Mr. Adetunji Adeyeye said the time for rivalries and blame games in the industry has ended.

“We are at the point where we have realized that the public is better served by collaboration and cooperation amongst players and operators.

“This golf tournament is therefore geared towards bringing operators together in an environment devoid of tension and disagreement. It will allow players to relax and see themselves as partners in the business of providing power to our customers.

“The power generators need the transmission company and the transmission company needs the distribution companies. For all to succeed, we need all the value chain working together”, he added.

He explained that the golf tournament which will be teed off by the Minister on Thursday, November 2, will be held at the IBB Golf Club, Abuja.

Mr. Adeyeye explained that the organizers came up with the tournament as a way to bring together “operators, investors, government and all stakeholders in the electricity value chain to come together to harmonize and synergize, and create harmonics that can drive the power sector, especially the National Power Policy which is 24 hours supply of power to Nigerians”.

He expressed the hope that at the end of the tournament, informal platforms would have been created that would encourage robust engagements that would eventually lead to efficiency in the sector.

Also speaking, the tournament’s technical director, Mr. Dominic Andrew explained that all golfers in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, were qualified to participate in the tournament along with resident golfers in IBB Golf Club.