Don calls for just, inclusive energy transition

By Henry Ojelu

Chairperson of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, SAN, has called for increased international cooperation to ensure that ongoing global efforts to transition to low carbon energy sources do not constrain progress on human rights and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially in developing countries.

Olawuyi made these remarks while presenting a report to world leaders at the ongoing 78th Session of the United Nations Generally Assembly in New York, United States.

Themed “Extractive Sector, Just Transition and Human Rights,” the report considers how governments, businesses, investors and other stakeholders in the extractive sector can best design and implement just, inclusive, and human rights-based energy transition programs in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

In response to the climate change emergency, several countries worldwide have announced energy transition and low carbon programs.

While elaborating the need to ensure that such programs do not result in adverse human rights impacts in fragile and at-risk economies and societies, Olawuyi called on governments and businesses worldwide to seize the momentum of the ongoing energy transition to accelerate economic diversification and eco-entrepreneurship, especially upskilling and reskilling programs that generate new investments and jobs in clean technologies sector, such as hydrogen, electric vehicles and carbon capture and storage.

According to him: “The energy transition cannot replicate or create new forms of human rights abuses, including unemployment, social exclusions, land grabs, poverty, energy insecurity and conflict risks.

“The energy transition drive must be just and inclusive and should leave no one behind. A just transition requires systemic changes that promote sustainable consumption patterns, foster equitable access to clean energy, and prioritize the well-being of both people and the planet with full regard to international human rights law and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.”