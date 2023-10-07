Doja Cat sparks outrage with T-shirt of ‘Neo-Nazi’ comedian, Sam Hyde

American singer, Doja Cat has sparked backlash from her Instagram followers after she posted a snap of herself wearing a jumper that featured the face of controversial alt-right comedian Sam Hyde.

The singer, 27, took to her Instagram on Saturday to post a series of snaps of herself in the back of her car.

However, fans were not so impressed with the snaps as the Paint The Town Red hitmaker donned a black jumper with a large print of Sam Hyde’s face, who is notoriously known for his public pranks and neo-nazi beliefs across the internet.

In the snap, the beauty can be seen striking up a sultry pose in the back of her car while donning a silver diamante tiara.

Rap Alert also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tweet a snap of Doja Cat wearing the jumper, and followers quickly took to the comment section to slam the singer.

One follower tweeted: ‘I can’t even enjoy her music in peace she is always doing something.’

Another also joked: ‘I think she wants her career to end’. While another added: ‘I’m so over her antics’.

After Doja posted the snaps to her Instagram, the singer was blasted by followers for what she was wearing.

Doja Cat then deleted the snaps from her Instagram account before replacing them with a more up-close snap, which hid the image on her jumper. Fans then quickly rushed to the comment section to slam the singer again.

One follower commented: ‘Why are you hiding your shirt? Embarrassed that you’re wearing something with a nazi on it?”

And another quipped, “Girl, we saw you wearing a nazi shirt.” MailOnline