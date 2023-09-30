Britney Spears gets cozy with manager Cade Huson after uneasy divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears was found in a cozy moment with her manager, Cade Hudson, following her uneasy divorce from Sam Asghari.

The “Toxic” singer, in a lengthy Instagram post early Saturday morning, shared some snaps of her longtime friend leaning in towards her, appearing to nearly kiss her on the cheek.

She stated, “I’m in such a beautiful location !!! l’m so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!!.”





Spears, 41, then spoke about how painful it was to reflect on her past for her forthcoming memoir, “The Woman In Me,” while ending her third marriage.

Spears and Hudson — who formerly worked as an agent at the Creative Arts Agency — have been longtime friends.

He began working as the singer’s manager in 2022 after her former manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, quit the gig the year prior.

Most recently, the pals enjoyed a tropical vacation together in Mexico in March as breakup rumors with Asghari started to heat up.

During the trip, Spears was seen dancing with Hudson while wearing a bikini — sans her wedding ring.

Photo: Page Six