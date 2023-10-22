Development to start in Itsekiri communities soon – Emami

Chief Ayiri Emami

Chief Ayirimi Emami has said that Itsekiri communities will soon begin to experience development from the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Emami, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, spoke at the celebration of his sixth year anniversary as Ologbotsere of Warri which was held at his palatial residence in Egbokodo, Warri South council area of Delta State, Friday.

Addressing newsmen, he revealed that he only presented issues of “Itsekiri interest” in the few minutes spent with President Tinubu in Abuja, recently.

He stated that he did not have to disclose the said issues, but soon, the outcome of that meeting will begin to manifest.



“My own boss and father, the father of the nation, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he just assumed office and there are a lot of issues in the country that he is tackling. But the few minutes I spent with him, I did not discuss my interest.

“The issue I discussed had to do with the interest of Itsekiri and he assured me that those issues would be looked into. So as it concerns Itsekiri, I don’t deviate and anybody can attest to it. But very soon you will begin to see the things we discussed.



“I will keep on pursuing the interest of Itsekiri people first, before my personal interest. I don’t want to be a minister nor a board member.

“First, Itsekiri. How it affects our ports, the roads, development of the Itsekiri people and environs. Those are the things I had a few minutes to discuss with Mr. President and he has given me that assurance.”