Developing A’Ibom hinterlands more remarkable than developing capital city Uyo – Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno has said his administration considers it more fulfilling to develop remote areas in Akwa Ibom state than the mandatory duty to develop the capital city, Uyo.

Eno made the remark at Ikot Ekwere, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area (LGA) in a home coming of sort yesterday to thank people of Uyo Senatorial District for massive support he received in the March 18 election he won to become governor.

Addressing stakeholders at the home Uyo Senatorial District’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Leader, Sen Effiong Bob, the Governor noted that, “The development of Uyo City is mandatory for every administration since Uyo is State Capital. But it would be more remarkable to develop interior communities within Uyo District.

“As we do in other LGAs, there are projects we call signature projects. In Ikot Ekpene we have the International Market. In Eket Senatorial District, we are working to bring investors for the Ibom Deep Sea Port.

“So, Uyo must also have a signature project. Please note that any project cited at the Wellington Bassey Way is not for Uyo Local Government but a State Project.”

On the mission to the home of Sen Bob, Governor Eno told the people, “We came, myself, my wife, my team, including the Deputy Governor and all working together, to say to Uyo Senatorial District in the house of our political leader, thank you so much.

“Thank you first for having endorsed my candidacy, my aspiration and standing firmly across party lines to support me. In this Uyo Senatorial District, I am not sure that we recognized any other Political Party.

“We want to thank you for standing by one of your own. That is what we have come to do. We have gone round all the senatorial districts. Why we went there was to say to them, thank you.”

Chief host on the occasion, Sen Bob, commended Pastor Eno for going round to appreciate the districts for supporting him to emerge governor while thanking people of the Uyo district for receiving him as their own.