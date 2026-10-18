Tinubu has achieved more for Nigeria than predecessors in 16 years — Dafinone

*Rallies 250 Urhobo Communities for APC Ahead of 2027

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done more to fix Nigeria than previous presidents in the past 16 years, arguing that the administration’s tough economic policies are necessary to reverse decades of national challenges and reposition the country for sustainable growth.

Dafinone made the assertion on Saturday at Wetland Hotel, Ughelli, Delta State, during a consultation meeting with community youth leaders drawn from 250 communities in Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Areas, where he rallied support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Delta Central lawmaker maintained that President Tinubu had demonstrated the political courage to confront longstanding national challenges, stressing that although some of his policies appear tough and have brought hardship to Nigerians, they are necessary to reposition the country for economic recovery and lasting prosperity.

He expressed confidence that the difficult decisions being taken by the administration would ultimately yield positive results, urging Nigerians to remain patient as the government works towards stabilising the economy and improving living conditions.

Turning to the 2027 general elections, Dafinone commended President Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for what he described as their commendable performance, stressing the importance of continuity and political cooperation in sustaining development.

He argued that both leaders were delivering on their responsibilities and that the principle of not changing a winning team should guide political considerations ahead of the elections.

The senator urged youth leaders from the 250 communities to support APC candidates across all levels, including the presidency, governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

According to him, political alignment between the Federal Government, Delta State Government and elected representatives would strengthen opportunities for attracting infrastructure projects, employment initiatives and other developmental interventions to Urhobo communities.

Dafinone cautioned against dissipating political support on opposition parties, arguing that the Urhobo Nation stood to benefit more from effective representation and cooperation with the governments at the federal and state levels.

Speaking on his re-election ambition, the senator assured the people of Ughelli South, Ughelli North and Udu Federal Constituency that his experience and growing influence in the National Assembly would enhance his ability to attract more dividends of democracy to the area.

He maintained that returning him to the Senate as a ranking lawmaker, with the backing of President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, would strengthen his capacity to facilitate federal projects, youth empowerment programmes and other interventions across Delta Central.

Dafinone reaffirmed his commitment to effective representation, stressing that in all his decisions, Urhobo comes first and will never allow Urhobo to be shortchanged, and the development of the Urhobo Nation is paramount to him, assuring constituents that their interests would remain central to his legislative priorities.

He urged the youth leaders to remain united and actively engaged in the political process, describing grassroots participation as essential to achieving the development aspirations of Delta Central ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also tasked the youth leaders to ignore lies told by his opponent about him fighting to relocate projects sighted out of Urhobo, stressing that he is a well-brought-up Urhobo son, and that Urhobo blood flows in his veins.

According to him, “My father worked and fought for the Urhobo Nation, and he brought me up very well. Urhobo blood flows through my veins, so how is it possible for me to relocate a project in Orogun, Urhoboland, to another place? Please ignore lies told by my opponents who believe that politics is all about propaganda.”

Speaking also, the member representing Ughelli North, South and Udu federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Francis Waive, charged the community youth leaders to continue to support the APC, noting that another person coming to tell them stories will bring suffering to their community as APC and Tinubu will win the next elections.

Waive noted that as an opposition lawmaker you have just few privileges, urging Urhobo Nation not to fall for the deceit of voting for another party outside APC come 2027, “As an opposition lawmaker at the national level, you cannot do much if you’re not on the side of the President, so, don’t be deceived, APC will serve Urhobo best interest.

Notable APC leaders at the event, include Chief Paulinus Akpeki; Chief Adelabu Bodjor; Hon. Austine Ayemidejor; former Sapele Local Government Chairman, Chief Eugene Inoaghan; APC candidate for Sapele State Constituency II, Hon. Ejiro Jamani; and other party leaders.