Demystifying Japa Syndrome: INGRYD to push 20,000 experts into Nigerian tech space in five years

By Dickson Omobola

A tech talent outsourcing firm, Ingryd Academy, has said that in the next five years, it would have created an army of tech savvy Nigerians numbering up to 20,000, to bridge the knowledge gap stemming from the run-away syndrome, otherwise known as Japa sydrome, ravaging the Nigerian tech space.

The firm, which created a three-month programme to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds with skills to succeed in the field of technology, noted that every three months, about 1,000 people will be inducted to benefit from the programmes; and that will happen for the next five years.

According to the academy, through its partnership with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, participants will be trained in strategic and in-demand niche tech tools including Java, Linux, Cybersecurity and Data Science.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Ingryd Academy, Khadijat Abdulkadir, said the training will be facilitated through the Ingryd Scholarship Programme.

She said: “Contrary to popular belief, there are jobs available, but the problem is that there are not enough people qualified for those jobs. Ingryd is training people to perform in those jobs.

“Our objective is not to make people stay back or prevent the japa syndrome but to train enough people that even if half of them move out of the Nigerian tech space, we will still have enough to do the job here. The only reason the japa syndrome is affecting things right now is that we don’t have enough people. Our goal is to create enough people such that there can be outflow and inflow for the global economy to thrive.

“Nigeria should not be worried that people will go because we will train enough so that the ones leaving won’t be felt. Every three months, there is going to be 1,000 talents going into the market for the next five years. The objective is to ensure that if we lose about a thousand people today, 600,000 or 1 million people can replace them.

“Our training is very rigorous. Over the next three months, the inductees will spend 236 hours in actual, active and instructor-led trainings. That is not an easy thing, and it will require a lot of discipline, re-priotisation and balancing of family and social life on the students’ side.”

On his part, Executive Director for Training, INGRYD Academy, Mr Osagie Aghedo, urged participants to be committed to the training, saying: “You need to have a collaborative mindset and be professional during the three-month. As far as job placement is concerned, the organisation is committed to ensuring that it is accomplished, but it is up to you and your performance.

“At the end of the training, we will help with resume development and LinkedIn optimisation. Ensure that you attend all sessions and try to be timely.”