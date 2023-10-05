Delta Govt, Sanofi move to tackle access to diabetes

(L-R): Dr. Stephane GOKOU, Global Affordable Strategy Lead, Sanofi General Medicines; Dr. Philomena Okeowo, Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Health; and Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, Honourable Commissioner for Health, Delta State at the signing of partnership agreement between Sanofi and Delta State Ministry of Health in Asaba, Delta State recently

By Chioma Obinna

In continuation of its efforts to strengthen access to diabetes care in low- and middle-income countries where comprehensive care has not been widely available, Sanofi has signed a two-year collaboration agreement with the Delta State Government in Nigeria.

Under the collaboration agreement, the healthcare authorities in Delta State can purchase affordable Sanofi analogue insulin products.

This is coming as the number of people on the continent living with diabetes is predicted by the International Diabetes Federation, IDF, to rise by 129 per cent from 24m in 2021 to 55m by 2045.

Also, under-diagnosis is also widespread. IDF estimates suggest 3, 623, 500. adults in Nigeria live with diabetes (3.7 per cent prevalence of diabetes in adults, the majority being Type 2 while an estimated 51,035² children and adolescents (0-19 years) live with Type 1 diabetes.

In addition, Sanofi will provide a digital solution to support physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and community healthcare practitioners to engage with, educate and monitor patients to improve diabetes management and support a targeted medical training programme for 700 healthcare professionals.

Speaking on the collaboration, the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, said: “We face unique healthcare challenges, and the growing burden of diabetes is indeed a matter of great concern. Our region bears a heavy burden when it comes to diabetes.”

Noting that the state government welcomes the partnership, he said addressing the challenge was a shared responsibility that transcends boundaries and sectors.

“We remain committed to the success of the initiative,” he noted.

Also speaking, Global Affordable Strategy Lead, Sanofi General Medicines said: “We see delivering better care and improving the quality-of-life of those living with diabetes as part of our shared responsibility with healthcare systems. We are committed to playing our part to address significant unmet needs and are proud to work closely with the Delta State Government in Nigeria.

The partnership we now begin in Delta State builds on a model already deployed in Ghana. This allows us to learn from previous experience.

“Working with the health authorities in Delta State means the interventions we make will be tailored to address specific local needs and have the greatest impact for those with diabetes or at risk.”

The joint approach to developing comprehensive diabetes care with the Delta State government becomes imperative as Africa is predicted to experience the highest increase in diabetes cases globally.

The partnership in Nigeria aligns with the Affordable Access pillar of Sanofi’s approach to corporate social responsibility, CSR.

The CSR strategy is one of three major elements of the company’s multi-tiered approach to social impact. This also includes Sanofi Global Health, a non-profit unit aiming to increase access to healthcare in the lowest-income countries, and Foundation, the Sanofi collective dedicated to philanthropy.