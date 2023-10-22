Companion hails Zikrullah Hassan’s achievements at NAHCON

By Ishola Balogun

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and in professions has described the retiring Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NACHON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan as an astute hajj administrator whose indelible mark at the commission would stand the test of time in Nigeria.



A statement by the National Amir of the faith-based non-governmental organisation Engr. Kamil Olalekan and the Public Affairs Secretary Alh. Muideen Adeleke said that Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan had succeeded in raising the bar of hajj administration in Nigeria and in Africa, with the ground breaking reforms adopted to revolutionise all aspects of the operations of the commission.



The group said that despite the fact that the retiring NAHCON Chairman faced daunting challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of his appointment, he hit the ground running and never looked back in making Nigeria a role model in hajj management globally.



The Companion in the release contended that Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan would be fondly remembered for ensuring the take-off of Hajj Saving Scheme; establishment of the Hajj Institute for the training of hajj operators; making the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NACHON self-financing; increased awareness and sensitization on hajj by taking the message to the grassroots and for driving the policy of inclusivity and openness in hajj management.



The Islamic Organisation congratulated the legal practitioner for his enviable track record spanning about two decades including his times at Tafsan Private Hajj Operators and as the Amirul-hajj for almost eight years in Osun State.



The Companion lauds the painstaking efforts of Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan at repositioning hajj administration in Nigeria while in office as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON and wishes him good health and more successes for the future.



While commending the present government for its policy of meritocracy in the appointment of Nigerians into positions, there is need to embrace inclusivity to engender sense of belonging that cuts across ethnic and religious divide. We particularly observed the lopsidedness in the appointments so far made from the South West geopolitical zone, which have been largely skewed against adherents of Islam despite the overwhelming support the President received from Muslims. We are hopeful the administration would correct this anomaly soonest.



To our scion, Alhaji Zhikrullah Olakunle Hassan, we thank you immensely for making Nigerian muslims proud of your brilliant performance in office as chairman/CEO of NAHCON.