Burubia Group CEO Eneremadu, Udummiri bag Igbo Legend Heritage award

Chief Sir Emmanuel Eneremadu popularly known as “Monte” and Chief David Iyke Onwukwe were among the awardees at the Legend of Igbo Heritage International Awards 2023 ceremony held on Friday 27th October 2023 at Rockview Hotel, Owerri, Imo State.

Chief Eneremadu who was honoured as the “Entrepreneur of the Year” is the founder and CEO Burubia Group of Companies Ltd, a logistics and wood fabrication Company in Owerri, Imo State.

The accomplished businessman who topped the category ahead of other contenders and won the “Entreprenuer of the Year 2023”, was selected in a keenly contested online voting for shortlisted nominees and the team’s final review, said the organisers.

During the event, the Business mogul was honoured with the award having successfully created a business “Burubia Group” and nurtured it over the years, bearing all the risks as an entrepreneur, a source of inspiration to younger Nigerians.

In his remark, the award recipient, Eneremadu encouraged the organization to be steadfast in promoting the Igbo culture.

He said: “Don’t be deterred by challenges but remain focused and your success is inevitable. “As we continue to create wealth through our establishments here in Imo and Nigeria at large, we will continue to contribute our resources to ensuring that the set objectives of this noble organization are achieved”

In the same vein, Chief David Iyke Onwukwe who was also honoured as the “Industrialist of the Year” is the CEO Udummiri Industries, makers of Davani Premium Table waters and Davani Juice

On his part, Onwukwe expressed delight over the recognition, just as he pointed out that Industrialization plays a prominent role in nation-building, particularly in security and youth employment.

According to him, If the youths are properly engaged, crimes and criminality will be reduced to their barest minimum. To achieve this, private individuals ought to be encouraged to build more Industries to militate against crimes.

Thereafter, the duo entertained their guests at “The Godfathers” Entertainment Centre in New Owerri, Imo State.

Dignitaries who accompanied the awardees to receive the award were HRM Eze (Dr) Oliver Ubaferem Njoku (JP), the Abazuma 11 of Abazu Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area, the former All Progressives Congress APC, Aspirant for Imo East (Owerri) Senatorial district Chief Ugochukwu Hillary Nwachukwu, and the Managing Director “The Godfathers” Entertainment center, Owerri, Chief George White Iwuamadi among others.