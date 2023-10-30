Bukola Owolabi unveils ‘UNRELATED’ 2024 bridal collection

The fashion industry will, tomorrow, November 1, witness a transformative event as Bukola Owolabi of Emagine by Bukola presents the “Unrelated” 2024 Bridal Collection.

This collection, carrying her trademark sophistication, grace, and individuality, will be featuring 11 unique dresses, is a celebration of timeless elegance, paying homage to bridal styles from as early as the 1930s through to 2021.

A statement on the event noted that each dress in the “Unrelated” 2024 Bridal Collection is an embodiment of artistry, meticulously crafted from custom-made fabrics.

“These fabrics define luxury and exclusivity, setting a new standard for quality in bridal couture. This collection goes beyond the ordinary; it’s an anthology of styles, a journey through time, and a tribute to the essence of every bride.

“The inspiration for each dress in this collection spans the decades, capturing the grace of eras past and the sophistication of the modern world.

“Embrace the elegance of the 1930s or step into the future with styles inspired by the glamour of 2021. Each piece tells a unique story, celebrating the diversity and individuality of brides.

“The “Unrelated” 2024 Bridal Collection is a testament to Bukola Owolabi’s unyielding commitment to quality and innovation. It’s an event that transcends time, an opportunity for brides to find the perfect dress that aligns with their unique vision.

“Be prepared to be swept off your feet by the grandeur of bridal couture.

“We invite you to mark your calendars for November 1 and be a part of this momentous occasion. Explore a collection that redefines grace, style, and the essence of bridal couture.”