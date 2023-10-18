BudgiT report: Anambra’s performance rating excites govt

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE latest BudgiT report which places Anambra among the top five fiscal performers across the 36 states is exciting the state government, which described it as a confirmation of the positive impact of the policies of the Soludo administration.

Rivers, Lagos, Kaduna and Ebonyi are the other states in the top five.

Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime said the impressive achievement reflected the astute management of resources and exceptional financial responsibility by the state government.

Aburime said: “The latest BudgIT report on the overall evaluation of states’ fiscal policies places Anambra at an impressive 5th position and it is an affirmation of the remarkable strides made under the visionary leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

“Generally, states ascending the ranks on Index A exhibit a commendable level of self-reliance, displaying limited reliance on federally disbursed revenue for their day-to-day operations.

“This enviable position signifies that these states possess greater financial viability, even in the hypothetical scenario of an independent existence.

“Governor Soludo’s indomitable commitment to transforming the economic landscape of Anambra has ushered in an era of unprecedented growth and stability.

“His dynamic approach to financial management has been instrumental in propelling the state to this remarkable achievement.

“This milestone stands as a resounding endorsement of the Soludo-nomics model, a blueprint that has successfully steered Anambra State towards a trajectory of sustained progress so far.

“It serves as an affirmation that under Governor Soludo’s stewardship, Anambra continues to flourish, creating a legacy of prosperity for generations to come.”

According to him, Governor Soludo is resolute in his commitment to build on this accomplishment, by ushering in an era of even greater economic prosperity, improved public services, and enhanced quality of life for Anambra people.