BREAKING: Student loan to take off January 2024 – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said the new Students Loan Programme of the Federal Government will take off in January 2024.

President Tinubu disclosed this while speaking at the 29th edition of the annual Nigerian Economic Summit organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday.

He assured that the era of industrial actions in the nation’s academic environment has come to an end.

Tinubu said, “By January 2024, the new Students Loan Programme must commence. To the future of our children and students we’re saying no more strikes.

“There must be consumer credit, the scheme will have to come into effect as soon as possible. I thank my team and my colleagues for building this programme, develop it now.

“We cannot talk about anti-corruption when you have to look for cash to buy a car, when there’s no mortgage for homeownership,” he said.

Tinubu stressed on the need to immediately initiate a sustainable credit scheme, which, according to him, will aid an effective anti-corruption campaign.

