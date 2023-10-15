Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber elections INEC’s opportunity to redeem battered image – PDP

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it would give the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the benefit of the doubt and hold him to his renewed pledge to deploy technology to enhance the transparency of the November 11, Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a press conference in Abuja, on Sunday.

Ologunagba explained that the party and Nigerians will be watching in line with the INEC Chairman’s promise in a recent public engagement with the electorate in Kogi State where he was heard telling the people that INEC will fully deploy the iREV, BEVAS, and electronically transfer the results real-time.

The party said INEC has a unique opportunity to redeem its battered image by sticking to the rules.

Details soon…