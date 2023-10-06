BREAKING: 26 witnesses identified, 5 suspects interrogated over Mohbad’s death – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed that 26 witnesses identified and 5 suspects have been interrogated over the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa made this revelation on Friday while addressing the media an update on the ongoing investigation of the late singer’s death.

Owohunwa stated, “So far 26 witnesses have been identified in the ongoing investigation of Mohbad.

“Five suspects have so far been interrogated in relation to the ongoing investigation,” he added.