26 pro-Fubara Rivers Assembly members suspend Speaker, elect Edison

Ehie Edison

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

About 26 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have suspended the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule.

Also, the House elected and inaugurated the leader of the House, Edison Ehie, as its new Speaker.

This came following the crisis that rocked the assembly, on Monday, over the move by some of the lawmakers to impeach the governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara .

The development had resulted in the burning down of the hallowed chambers of the legislative arm of the government on Sunday night.

Following the crisis, the state assembly premises had been cordoned off by fully armed security personnel.

Addressing newsmen after a brief plenary of the house at a chamber within the Government House, Port Harcourt, the new Speaker, Edison, promised to ensure justice and fairness in the process of legislation.

He said: “The House just rose from plenary and with all humility I must thank my colleagues, 26 Assembly members, who have just elected me as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

“My commitment to Rivers people is that I will be just and fair to all and sundry. And I will ensure that rule of law takes its course.

“I will not betray my colleagues and Rivers people and I will not betray my constituency.

“I will also ensure the independence of the Rivers State House of Assembly is adhered to, with mutual respect to the judiciary and executive arms.

“Everything due my colleagues as honourable members, constitutionally will be given to them. The honourable members that have been suspended will also be given a fair hearing.

“The Committee of Information will publish the names of those suspended. The House has also urged the Committee on Petitions to give them a fair hearing.

“The House has adjourned sine die because the Parliamentary Association of Nigeria has served us a notice of indefinite strike from Abuja. So we cannot sit again.

“It means any sitting can’t hold water. The court is there; if you are aggrieved should approach the court.”