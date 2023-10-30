Show justification for impeachment, Fubara queries 24 lawmakers

Gov. Fubara

… alleges assassination attempt, condemns burning of Rivers assembly complex

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has asked the 24 lawmakers, who commenced a process to impeach him, to justify their actions.

This was as the governor alleged an assassination attempt on him by “some compromised police officers”, who he said shot fire live bullets at him with the intention to kill.

Fubara said it happened when he visited to assess the extent of damages done in the aftermath of the bombing of the State House of Assembly complex by some hoodlums.

Fubara, who addressed thousands of youths at the government house gate, described as null and void the attempt to impeach him by the lawmakers. He said it was an illegal legislative action.

The governor commended them for standing up to protect the interest of Rivers State and said he is not scared about impeachment but such action had to be properly explained and justified.

It will be resisted — Fubara

“Let it be on record; whoever masterminded the attack at the Assembly is trying to divert attention.

“If Siminalayi Fubara is impeached, I won’t be the first, neither will I be the last. But what is important is that any attempt that is not justified will be resisted.

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence that I have committed to warrant impeachment.

“But my happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers State represented by every one of you here are with us.

“I can go home and sleep. Let me assure Rivers people that we will continue to defend them, protect you people and ensure that they will enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

Fubara, who had visited the complex, accompanied by Rivers youths on Monday, described as unfortunate the attempt by some disgruntled persons to forcefully take over control of the assembly.

Also, he condemned the burning of sections of the building of such an important public institution built with taxpayers’ money.

“The truth is that everybody who knows me knows that I am a peaceful person. I can never ever, even if I am aware that there is a plot to impeach me for whatever reason, be part of such destruction.

“I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers’ money to build will be destroyed for selfish reasons just to please somebody.

“From what I have seen, even the security is compromised because they were shooting at me directly. The DC operations was shooting at me.”