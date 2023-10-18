Borno Govt decries poor level of compliance in perfecting land title documents

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno state Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum has decried the high level of non-compliance of the general public, especially land owners in perfecting their title documents.

Speaking at a press conference that took place at the conference hall, Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) in Maiduguri on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the service, Engineer Adam Bababe said, that since the establishment of BOGIS in 2020, less than 50% of Holders/Occupants of Statutory Rights of Occupancy had complied, perfected their title documents and cleared all their outstanding ground rents and other land charges, especially, Holders/Occupants of disposed government quarters and selected layouts under the Pilot Scheme.

To this end, Bababe said, despite the high level of education, enlightenment and awareness embarked upon for people to come and do the needful in the last three years, over 50% of defaulters have not turned up, instead, they resort to infraction of the Land Use Act of 1978, hence, BOGIS will soon embark on the second phase of operation with a view to sanction defaulters or revoke their lands.

His words: “You may recall that upon the establishment of the Service (BOGIS) in 2020, Public Notice was issued calling on the Holders/Occupants of Statutory Rights of Occupancy to perfect their title documents and clear all their outstanding ground rents and other land charges, more specially, Holders/Occupants of disposed government quarters and selected layouts under the Pilot Scheme.

“For the avoidance of doubt the layouts under the pilot scheme which were 12 in number are as follows; NEF/78 and 78F which covers the whole of Old G.R.A, BOTP/131 New G.R.A, BOTP/44 Damboa Road, BOTP/48 G.R.A Extension, LP/NE/30 Former House of Assembly quarters and BOTP/122.

“Other layouts include; BOSA/44G, BOTP/60 Lagos Street, BOTP/86 Lagos Street, NEP/96 Damboa Road West G.R.A Extension, BOTP/172 Molai Quarters and BOTP/72 respectively.

“Government upon the expiration of the three (3) months’ period also gratuitiously granted extension for holders/occupants to regularize their position before embarking on full enforcement of the terms and conditions of the grant of their Statutory Right of Occupancy.

“For the avoidance of thought, the terms and conditions referred to amongst others are; Covenant to development within 2 years from the commencement date of the term of Right of Occupancy.

“Secondly, to pay without demand in advance annual ground rent before 15 January every year, and Not to alienate the Right of Occupancy or any part thereof by sale, mortgage, transfer of possession, sublease or bequest without consent.

” Other conditions include; Upon expiration of the term of grant to render up to the Commissioner (now Executive Secretary) in good and substantial repair all buildings on the land which have not been removed with consent, Change of Land Use without consent and subdivision without consent”. He explained.

Therefore, Bababe insisted that the Service is now in its fourth year of establishment, and it is ripe to scale up the enforcement of all covenants (terms and conditions of grant of Statutory Right of Occupancy) and clear the way for smooth implementation of the Laws and Regulations affecting Land Administration in the State to entrench Excellent, transparent, equitable and sustainable land administration in the Borno State.

In order to attend to the vision of the Service to ensure equitable and optimal utilization of land resources for the sustainable development of the Borno State, the Executive Secretary said, there is a need to step up compliance level of the terms and conditions of grant by grantees of Statutory Right of Occupancy on the one hand, and the need for the Service to enforce the breach of such terms and conditions to attain its desire of entrenching good governance in Land Administration in the State.

Continuing he said, “I call on all Holders/Occupants of Statutory Right of Occupancy to cooperate with Staff of the Service, as the doors of the Service are always open for all enquiries from 9 am to 4 pm from Mondays to Fridays.” Bababe stated.