Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Elections: Police warn against acts of political rascality

**Hosts Stakeholders, Strengthens Inter-Agency Collaboration for Secure, Credible Off-Season Polls

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has warned political gladiators and their followers that the police and other security agencies will never allow any act of hooliganism, political rascality, and lawlessness during the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states or in any other state across the country.

Egbetokun gave the waning on Tuesday 17th of October, 2023, while speaking at a a high-powered inter-agency consultative security meeting which he convened at House, Force Headquarters Abuja to deliberate on issues of security during the forthcoming elections in Bayelsa,Kogi and Imo States

The meeting was organized in preparation for the off-season elections scheduled for November 11, 2023, in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations, DIG Ede Ayuba, IGP Egbetokun underlined the paramount significance of cross-fertilizing ideas among various security and law enforcement agencies towards election security.

“The goal is to develop collaborative strategies that will ensure the upcoming elections are secure, free, fair, and credible” he said.

In attendance were senior officers representing the leadership of various security and law enforcement agencies involved in election security.

These included representatives of the Service Chiefs (CDS, CoAS, CoNS, and CoAFS) Chief of Defence Intelligence CDI, DG DSS, DG NIA, CG NIS, CG NSCDC, CG NCS, CG Correctional Services, CG Federal Fire Service, and DG NDLEA.

DIG Ede Ayuba praised the collaborative efforts of the armed forces and other sister law enforcement agencies, highlighting their role in fostering unity and contributing to the success of past general elections.

The meeting was identified as one among a series of brainstorming sessions outlined by the Force, aimed at securing the forthcoming off-season elections on November 11, 2023.

The meeting, which will be continuous till after the forthcoming guber elections in the 3 affected states, encompassed a range of topics, reflecting the diverse considerations of election security, including an in-depth analysis of potential threats and vulnerabilities in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo States.

It also emphasized Intelligence Sharing, Logistical Planning, Conflict Prevention, Technology and Innovations as well as manpower deployment.

The DIG, while emphasizing the plans of the IGP to maitain law and order during the elections, at the meeting, warned political gladiators, and their followers to be law-abiding and play the game according to the rules.