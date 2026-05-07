INEC seeks Police support for 2027 polls, warns of security threats

Amupitan

By Omeiza Ajayi

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has asked the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for support and collaboration of the Nigeria Police Force ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing security as both the “first mile and the last mile” of the electoral process.

INEC, in its bulletin on Thursday, said Amupitan made the appeal on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the IGP in Abuja, where he informed the police leadership that INEC had commenced full preparations for the elections, scheduled for January 16, 2027, for the Presidential and National Assembly polls, and February 6, 2027, for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The INEC chairman told the IGP that the release of the election timetable and ongoing political party activities, including ward congresses and conventions, had effectively activated the electoral process and constituted what he described as a “security trigger” requiring immediate and sustained attention from security agencies.

Amupitan identified electoral malpractices, vote trading and threats of violence as factors that continue to undermine public confidence in the electoral system and pose direct risks to national security.

He called for proactive security measures, including comprehensive risk assessments to identify potential flashpoints before they escalate.

“The scale of insecurity across various parts of the country presents a threat to the conduct of free and fair elections. It is essential that we carry out thorough security risk analyses ahead of the elections,” he said.

The INEC chairman also drew attention to upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States, as well as a series of bye-elections across the country, urging that all of them be treated as critical milestones deserving of full security coverage. “These elections are crucial milestones in Nigeria’s democratic journey, and it is imperative that they are conducted peacefully and seamlessly,” he said.

Amupitan emphasised the role of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, ICCES, which he described as the “heartbeat” of operational safety during elections, saying its effectiveness must shift from reactive policing to proactive intelligence coordination.

“Our success depends on ICCES moving from reactive policing to proactive intelligence coordination,” he said, stressing the need for a unified, multi-agency approach to protecting electoral personnel, materials and voters.

He also congratulated the IGP on his recent appointment, expressing confidence that his experience would strengthen collective efforts toward a safe and credible electoral environment.

Responding, IGP Disu assured INEC of the Police Force’s full preparedness, saying the Force would discharge its responsibilities with professionalism, impartiality and strict adherence to the Constitution, the Electoral Act and all extant laws.

Disu disclosed that the Force had already begun strategic threat assessments and intelligence mapping nationwide, identifying political violence, the proliferation of illegal arms, voter intimidation, cyber manipulation, misinformation and attacks on electoral infrastructure as priority concerns demanding proactive attention.

The IGP gave a firm assurance that no political party, candidate or interest group would receive preferential treatment from the Police, and warned that any officer found engaging in partisan conduct or unethical practices would face both disciplinary and legal consequences. “We will ensure that we enforce electoral laws firmly and we will do it professionally,” he said.

Disu also called for the early release and wide dissemination of the election timetable to allow for effective planning, logistics coordination, personnel training and inter-agency collaboration.

He revealed plans to engage political parties through peace accords and stakeholder seminars aimed at promoting peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections, and said officers selected for election duties would undergo intensive training covering electoral security management, human rights compliance, rules of engagement, crowd control and ethical conduct.