Bayelsa Guber: Nembe women backs Sylva for governorship

The women of Nembe have thrown their weight behind the governorship ambition of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the November 11 governorship election, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The women from Nembe Ogbolomabiri and Opu- Nembe under the aegis of Nembe Women for Good Governance spoke at a unity rally for the forthcoming governorship election under the Chairmanship of Dr Mrs Alayingi Sylva.

The Unity Rally powered by Dr Kojo Sam has as its special guest of Honour, Mrs Sarah Joshua Maclver wife of the deputy governorship candidate.

One of the organisers and the pioneer President of the Opu-Nembe Ladies, Mrs Beatrice Edward Awululu said the backing of Sylva is done deal as Nembe women would 100 per cent of their votes to Chief Timipre Sylva.



According to her, the Nembe Women have decided unanimously to pledged their total support to Sylva.

“ We the Nembe women have pledged total support for Chief Timipre Sylva because he is symbol of good governance. Voting for Chief Timipre Sylva is a done deal. He is our son, brother and father. He is loved by the people. This programme was not organised to lobby people to vote for him, we are 100 percent behind his candidature and he is going to win. We are united in our decision to vote for him. We are Nembe people and there is no way we are not going to support him”.



She stated that the programme is to further engender the peace prevailing in Nembe Kingdom and ensure that the Women are united for good governance which Chief Timipre Sylva represents.



Also speaking Mrs Inidoni Gamage, the President Nembe City Women Forum, who noted that the desire of the women is to see a peaceful election said the Nembe women are for Chief Timire Sylva.



She described as rumour reports making rounds that Nembe Ogbolomabiri are behind another candidate saying Chief Sylva is a son of the soil and would be supported.



“The public should disregard the rumour that Nembe Kingdom is not for Chief Timipre Sylva. He is our son and we are going to vote for him, “ she said.

The former Women leader of Opu- Nembe, Mrs Seiyefiekuma Clinton, who harped on the need for unity said the Nembe are voting for Chief Timipre Sylva because he is the only candidate that can bring good governance to the people.



Mrs Ebiere Akpobasa who represented Mrs Alayingi Sylva commended the organisers and the Nembe Women urged them to stand firm and ensure that their votes are for Chief Timipre Sylva who is poised to bring good governance to the state.