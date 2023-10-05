Apostle Suleman storms BO Int’l Stadium, prays for Sierra Leone President

Nigeria’s Apostle Johnson Suleman, has stormed Sierra Leone’s BO International Stadium. He held a record breaking crusade.

In a transformative event, that saw the cleric also praying for the, Julius Maada Bio, Suleman proclaimed the gospel through a night of supernatural healings and diverse miracles that took many by surprise.

Social media was abuzz with people sharing their experiences and the impact of the Miracle Crusade.

Reacting on X, previously called Twitter, @JaneDoe praised the massive crowds that turned up at the stadium to witness the incredible power of God through Suleman, stating that she was still in awe of the diverse miracles she witnessed.

Also @Benjamin described the atmosphere at the stadium as electric, as thousands of attendees were led in a night of worship, healing, and deliverance, highlighting the power of God.

In her comment @Faithful expressed satisfaction with the anticipation for the event, stating that Apostle Johnson Suleman’s ministry was full of diverse miracles and demonstrations of God’s power. @Joyful shared the overwhelming emotion experienced, as the stadium was packed with people seeking God’s healing, with Apostle Johnson Suleman delivering diverse miracles.

@Daniel expressed gratitude for the mighty miracles witnessed, describing them as a true testament to the power of God working through Apostle Johnson Suleman. @Mary and @Isaiah echoed similar sentiments, noting the life-changing experiences and divine healing and deliverance witnessed.

@VictoriaSaka spoke of the powerful presence of God felt at the stadium, as Apostle Johnson Suleman drew thousands to the event, leaving attendees with an unforgettable experience of God’s power and diverse miracles.

Equally @Lillian highlighted the touching testimonies heard after the ministry, emphasizing the diverse miracles and demonstrations of God’s love, power, and grace.

The event at BO International Stadium was not only a testament to the power of faith but also a powerful demonstration of the impact and reach of Apostle Johnson Suleman’s ministry. Attendees left the event with renewed faith and heartfelt testimonies of the diverse miracles they witnessed.