APC will govern Benue without interruption – Gov Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue says that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will govern the state for many years without interruption from any other political party.

The governor said this while addressing officials of the party at its expanded meeting held in Makurdi

This is contained in a press statement by Sir Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor and made available to the Newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi.



Alia, represented by his Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr Paul Biam, said that as leader of the party in the state, he was poised toward ensuring that the party and Benue people in general enjoy the dividends of democracy.



The governor also promised to make the party proud, insisting that his administration would change the fortunes of Benue people.

”Our good works will surely endear us to the people; we will make the party proud by addressing the yearnings and aspirations of the masses

”I wish to call on the party leadership to support us in our drive to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of our people,”he called.

Responding, Mr Austin Agada, APC Chairman in the state, promised to support the governnor to reposition the state for the greater good of all.