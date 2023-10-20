Akeredolu’s absence: Ondo PDP, Assembly bicker over impeachment process

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

FOLLOWING his absence in the state, since he returned from his medical vacation abroad, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State and the House of Assembly, yesterday, disagreed over the need to commence the impeachment process of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for violating the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The PDP had asked Akeredolu to either resume or resign, adding that his absence in the state, since April, this year, was affecting governance.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said: “The time has come for the Ondo State House of Assembly to immediately begin the impeachment process of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for violation of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“It is no longer news that Ondo State has been on auto-pilot for nearly six months, grounding all activities of the government due to the ill-health of the governor.

“Unfortunately, rather than tell the citizens the truth, most of Akeredolu’s handlers have resorted to insulting the sensibilities of the people by making a public show of their ignorance. The handling of Akeredolu’s condition by his aides has robbed the Governor of public sympathy.

“The Constitution envisaged that a governor can be ill or incapacitated as is the case with Akeredolu now and therefore made safeguards.

“When was the last time Akeredolu held a State Executive Council meeting? It is not a crime to be ill but that will not be the reason an entire state must be brought to its knees.

“The PDP in Ondo State calls on the State Assembly to invoke sections 189(1) to cause a Medical Panel to be instituted to ascertain Akeredolu’s medical status and do the needful in the interest of the people of the state.

“Our party wishes to urge the Governor’s aides to stop ridiculing themselves by defending the indefensible and standing logic on its head.”

Faulting the PDP’s position, the House of Assembly urged the people of the state to ignore the opposition party, noting that “it lacked knowledge of the duties of a Governor.”

The Majority Leader of the assembly, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, said the governor has been performing his constitutional duties and has not breached any aspect of the Constitution.

Ogunmolasuyi said: “The PDP is not in the know whether the State Executive Council meeting held or not.

“The Governor is doing his duties. Everything is going on well in the state. We have met with the Governor and all those that want to meet with him.

“If the Governor is not doing what he is supposed to do, we will question him. He has signed all bills brought before him. What we know is that the PDP is a dead party. They cannot stipulate the duties of a Governor.”

We stand with Akeredolu—APC youths

Meanwhile, youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South-West, yesterday, lambasted the PDP for seeking the resignation or impeachment of Governor Akeredolu.

Speaking in Akure, the South-West youth leader, Lawal Kolade, described the party in the state as confused and dying.

Kolade said: “The decision of Governor Akeredolu to seek rest and adjust normal work schedule to allow him fully recover is a testament to his human nature, reminding us that even leaders are not exempted from the trials of flesh and blood.

“We are optimistic that he will soon make a complete recovery and physically join us.”

Fears over Aiyedatiwa’s whereabouts

Meanwhile, there are reports that the embattled deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, might have fled the state.

Sources said that Aiyedatiwa may have relocated to Abuja since members of the state assembly commenced his impeachment process.

Vanguard gathered that he decided to relocate to Abuja to scuttle plans by the assembly members to impeach him.

An aide to the deputy governor, who confided in Vanguard, said: “He has to relocate to Abuja to scuttle all the machinations of those that are desperate to impeach him.

“He needs to be in Abuja, to meet with those that will help him out. If he had stayed in Akure, he would’ve been sacked since.

“His relocation to Abuja has paid off. You can see that the peace committee members were sympathetic to his case hence the soft landing he was given.”