Ahmadu Ahmadu: Profile of a Technocrat

By John Iwori

Ahmadu Fidi Ahmadu is not an ordinary man. He is an accomplished manager of diverse human and material resources.



As a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with over 22 years cognitive experience, he is presently the Director and CEO, Waarith Consulting Limited, a marine cargo handling company for maritime and international oil companies (IOCs).



It is on record that among other things, Waarith Consulting Limited is involved with the stevedore/cargo handling services for the 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) Dangote Refinery, Lekki, Lagos; ENI’s Brass Export Terminal, Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State; and the Lagos Deep Offshore (LADOL), Apapa, Lagos.



Besides being alumni of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State with a degree in Business Administration and Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) with a certificate in Global Management, the Taraba State born maritime expert is an alumnus of the Lloyd’s Maritime Institute with a certificate and an Advanced Diploma in Port and Terminal Management.



He is an IDP-C (INSEAD Certified Director) with a Certificate and an Advance Certificate in Corporate Governance both from INSEAD besides an Advance Certificate in Negotiation from INSEAD. As alumni of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) with a Board Director Diploma, he also has a Diploma with Distinction in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) from the Corporate Governance Institute.

Ahmadu is not only a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) but also a member of the Institute of Directors Nigeria (IOD). In addition, he is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria (CIPM).

As a licensed human resource professional, Ahmadu is also a member of the Corporate Governance Institute.

In the same vein, he is a Fellow of several key institutions in Nigeria and overseas. These include the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), Institute of Management Consultants Nigeria (IMCN), Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria, Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development Nigeria (CPSP), and the Institute of Professional Entrepreneurs and Strategic Administrators of Nigeria.

He is also a member of several key bodies in the management and business world. They include Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN), and the International Association of Marine and Shipping Professionals (IAMSP).

Apart from being a senior associate of the Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RMAN), he is a two-time Board Member of the Nigerian Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation representing North-Eastern Nigeria (2017-2021 and 2021-2025) and a trustee of the Monguno and Bridgewater Green Foundation on Climate Change and Desert Encroachment.

Similarly, Ahmadu has gathered cognate experience from far and near including working in organisations that impact positively on the citizenry. As an experienced manager with over 22 years of responsibility across the industry and communicating with governments at all levels with the ability to implement business strategies at local and global levels, the technocrat stated that his greatest strengths is his humility and passion in whatever he does.

Among other places he has exhibited his skills and experience as a technocrat, it is on record that while Ahmadu was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of African Circle Pollution Management Limited, a company with a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) contract with the Federal Government, he spear headed the installation of marine pollution facilities at the nation’s seaports situated in Lagos, Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Warri Ports.



The global maritime watchdog, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) which has its headquarters in London, United Kingdom, makes it mandatory for member nations to have these facilities in line with the relevant provisions of its conventions.



In the execution of this contract which lasted over two decades, the company worked with DV Howells of Milford Haven Pembrokeshire as its technical partners.

It is not work, work, work for Ahmadu as he enjoys playing chess and watching war documentaries in his spare time.

John Iwori, a Lagos based maritime analyst.